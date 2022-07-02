iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s Largest Position

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 30.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.76 and a 200 day moving average of $432.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

