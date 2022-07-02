iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

