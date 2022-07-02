iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.