iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.