iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $671,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

