iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,973 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average of $432.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
