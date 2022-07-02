iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

