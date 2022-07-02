iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 221,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
