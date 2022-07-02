J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $200.80

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200.80 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 201.80 ($2.48), with a volume of 2497225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.59).

Several research firms have issued reports on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.31).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.36. The company has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.83), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($701,334.82).

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

