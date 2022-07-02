Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $184.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

