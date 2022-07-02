Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Polaris Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

PII stock opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.58. Polaris has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

