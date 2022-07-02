Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $184.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $228.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.29.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after acquiring an additional 116,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.