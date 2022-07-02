Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $184.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $228.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.
Shares of EXR opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after acquiring an additional 116,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
