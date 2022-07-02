Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $78.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.