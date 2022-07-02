Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $78.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
Shares of O stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
