Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

