Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

