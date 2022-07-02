Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

IYR stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

