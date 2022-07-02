Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $39,000 in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astra Space by 3,214.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 398,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 386,888 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $351.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Astra Space, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Astra Space Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.