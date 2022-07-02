Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $3,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $187.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

