Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,470,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

