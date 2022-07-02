Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $49.20 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

