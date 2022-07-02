Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 574 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,088 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $120.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

