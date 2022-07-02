Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

