Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $143.92 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

