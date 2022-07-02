JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €10.00

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.40 ($8.94) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SES from €9.00 ($9.57) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale upped their price target on SES from €9.30 ($9.89) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on SES from €9.15 ($9.73) to €10.00 ($10.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SES from €9.80 ($10.43) to €11.20 ($11.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. SES has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $502.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SES will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

