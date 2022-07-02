JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.81) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SHA stock opened at €5.41 ($5.75) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($17.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.13.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

