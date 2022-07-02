JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 290

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of BT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BT Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.14.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

