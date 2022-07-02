JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

