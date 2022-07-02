JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

