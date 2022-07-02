JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPM stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

