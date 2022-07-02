JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 7.6% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 67,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average is $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.