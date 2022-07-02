JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.