Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $147.99

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.99 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 149.67 ($1.84), with a volume of 126908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.20 ($1.85).

Several analysts have commented on JUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 222 ($2.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The company has a market capitalization of £784.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.75.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,210.53).

Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

