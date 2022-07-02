Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,413 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,446 ($17.74) to GBX 1,413 ($17.34) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($95.69) to GBX 4,980 ($61.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.34) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,820 ($46.87) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,964.30 ($85.44).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 1,287.80 ($15.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 1,219.20 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,175 ($88.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,696.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,654.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

