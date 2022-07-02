K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 900 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after buying an additional 231,855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,024,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 212,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after buying an additional 168,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

