K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Hologic by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,164 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hologic by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

