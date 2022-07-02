K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 20,110 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 42,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 42,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.