K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in SEA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SEA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

