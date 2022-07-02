K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 20,100 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

SILV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $938.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

