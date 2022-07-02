K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 2,550 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

