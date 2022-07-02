K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $364,000 Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $297,493,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $84,720,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,503,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,814,000 after buying an additional 642,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 406.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,895,000 after buying an additional 516,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.537 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

