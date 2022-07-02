K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $538,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $394.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $386.51 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

