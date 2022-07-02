K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $215,000 Investment in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the fourth quarter worth $106,317,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAY opened at $1.86 on Friday. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Codex DNA ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative net margin of 311.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

