K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $285,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.