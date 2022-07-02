K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $963,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

