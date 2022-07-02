K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

