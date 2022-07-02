K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 1,562 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Equifax by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Shares of EFX opened at $186.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

