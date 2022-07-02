K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

