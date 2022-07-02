K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.