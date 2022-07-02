K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 110,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.10 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.60) to €5.80 ($6.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

