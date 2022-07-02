K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,090 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,407,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $6,200,366. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.73 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.